Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Assets Trust worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,451. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

