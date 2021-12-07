Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sasol by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

