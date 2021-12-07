Millennium Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of SFBS opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

