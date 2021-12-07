Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,205,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $814,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

ELEV stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

