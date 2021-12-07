Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 45,000 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

