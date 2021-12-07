Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,166 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after buying an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after buying an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

