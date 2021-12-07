Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,786 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 475,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.04. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.11%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

