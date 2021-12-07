Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 6,790 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after buying an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

