Milton C. Ault III Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DPW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 2,069,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,822. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Ault Global by 38.0% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

