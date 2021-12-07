Milton C. Ault III Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of DPW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 2,069,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,822. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%.
Ault Global Company Profile
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.