MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $141,776.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 7th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00010583 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $141,776.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.25 or 0.00273086 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010604 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,798,276 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

