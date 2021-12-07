Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 443,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,854. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock worth $14,097,280. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

