Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $75.00

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $79.95. Mimecast shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 148,702 shares traded.

MIME has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

