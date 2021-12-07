Mina (MINA) Price Hits $3.82

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00007581 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $52.65 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059752 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.92 or 0.08463414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,358.62 or 1.01797889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00077145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 314,665,571 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

