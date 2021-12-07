Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $17.41 million and approximately $14,954.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00060017 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00136123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00180160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,290.23 or 0.08397833 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.12 or 0.00571797 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,134,553,984 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,344,417 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.