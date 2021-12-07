MintMe.com Coin Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,489.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.17 or 0.08520954 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00317573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.65 or 0.00936134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077812 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00010531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.00408119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00306989 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

