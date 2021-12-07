Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen Sells 1,201 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,307. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.