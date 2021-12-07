Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Cap of $21.98 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and approximately $155,394.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $395.62 or 0.00785241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00059230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,245.04 or 0.08425700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,108.92 or 1.01442785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00077092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 55,551 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.