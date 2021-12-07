Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $629.82

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $629.82 or 0.01247366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $50,415.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.06 or 0.08528241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,760.31 or 1.00531746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 24,208 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

