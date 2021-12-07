Mithril Hits One Day Volume of $32.43 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Mithril has a market cap of $68.08 million and approximately $32.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mithril has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00207811 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001009 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

