Mizuho Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Neutral

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 474.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

