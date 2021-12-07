Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.95

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 88901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 101.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,182,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,986,000 after buying an additional 210,932 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

