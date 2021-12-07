Mode Global (LON:MODE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 168643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.73. The company has a market capitalization of £21.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29.

In other Mode Global news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,779.34).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

