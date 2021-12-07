Modern Investment Coin Reaches Market Cap of $808,637.57 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $808,637.57 and $808.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00044413 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 11,065,458 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

