Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,250 shares of company stock worth $148,118,735. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $265.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.84 and a 200-day moving average of $312.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.