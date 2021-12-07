Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to announce $21.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 236,837 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTEM opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

