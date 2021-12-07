Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 3,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.