Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. 31,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,901. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.68. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 726,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

