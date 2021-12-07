Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Shares Down 0.3%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.56. 5,313 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.