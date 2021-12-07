monday.com Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 7th (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com’s (NASDAQ:MNDY) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 7th. monday.com had issued 3,700,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $573,500,000 based on an initial share price of $155.00. After the expiration of monday.com’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.09.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $287.90 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $155.01 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.45.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.