Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,374,366 shares of company stock worth $147,465,828 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

