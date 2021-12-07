MonetaryUnit (MUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,649.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.00200216 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,236,726 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

