Moneytoken (IMT) Trading Down 34.3% Over Last Week

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded down 95% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Moneytoken has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moneytoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moneytoken has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $43,844.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moneytoken

Moneytoken (CRYPTO:IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneytoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneytoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

