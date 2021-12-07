MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.12.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.28. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

