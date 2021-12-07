MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.94.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.28. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

