MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $660.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $526.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.94.

Shares of MDB opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.28.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total value of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

