MONK (MONK) Market Cap Hits $523,481.79

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 7th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $523,481.79 and $1,002.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MONK has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MONK Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

