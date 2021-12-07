Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY)’s share price rose 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 70,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 146,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.48 million during the quarter.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer s in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper and iron deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Selinsing Gold Mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects located in Pahang State, within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison Gold Project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia, as well as the Mengapur Copper and Iron Project located in Pahang state, Malaysia.

