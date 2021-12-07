MoonSwap (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $133,947.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 7th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $133,947.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00321034 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

