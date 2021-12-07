Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $366.98

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.98 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 357 ($4.73). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 358.50 ($4.75), with a volume of 189,090 shares traded.

MGAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.84) to GBX 425 ($5.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 403.13 ($5.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 366.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

In other news, insider Clement Woon bought 9,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £37,806.91 ($50,135.14).

About Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

