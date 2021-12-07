Morgan Stanley Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 708.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.02. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.77.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

