Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $12.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.