Morgan Stanley Increases U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $12.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.15 million, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.
U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Silica Company Profile
U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.
