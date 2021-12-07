Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,968,000 after purchasing an additional 196,570 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

