Morgan Stanley Purchases 273,492 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 1,274.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of CVR Energy worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 187.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

