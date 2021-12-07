Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 37500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.66 million and a PE ratio of 160.00.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the George West property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

