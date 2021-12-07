Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.20 million.

NYSE MOV opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,138 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Movado Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Movado Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Movado Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

