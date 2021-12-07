MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $183.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

MSA stock opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $376,852.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 987,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,994,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,219 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSA Safety by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,430,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MSA Safety by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

