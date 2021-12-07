MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 145.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after acquiring an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after acquiring an additional 237,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% in the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 504,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.05. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

