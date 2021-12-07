MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €165.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €165.00 ($185.39) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($280.90) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €241.00 ($270.79) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €210.36 ($236.36).

MTX stock opened at €171.40 ($192.58) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €162.30 ($182.36) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($252.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €191.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €200.05. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a PE ratio of 77.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

