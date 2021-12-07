Multiplier Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $116,108.78 and $8,048.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00059911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.02 or 0.08408702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,111.12 or 1.00134153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00077220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002672 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

