Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $132.79. 67,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

